Meet Kristen Rosen Gonzalez, a Dem candidate for a seat on the Miami Beach city commission:

But her candidacy hit a slight roadblock last night after local reporter Jim DeFede pointed out that the self-proclaimed “most high-profile Hispanic Democrat in the City of Miami Beach” isn’t Hispanic at all:

During an interview with Democratic Party leaders, former MB City Commissioner @rosengonzalez argued they should endorse her campaign comeback because she is “the most high-profile Hispanic Democrat in the City of Miami Beach.” The only problem: She’s not Hispanic@CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/6TTzZRvTkd — Jim DeFede (@DeFede) September 22, 2021

She told DeFede, “I’m perceived as being Hispanic by all of the Hispanics in my community” and “I know I’m not Hispanic”:

When I asked Rosen Gonzalez why she claimed to be Hispanic when she wasn't, she said: “Well I’m perceived as being Hispanic. I’m perceived as being Hispanic by all of the Hispanics in my community. I’m their girl. My last name is Hispanic. I know I’m not Hispanic.”@CBSMiami — Jim DeFede (@DeFede) September 22, 2021

She divorced in 2009 but kept her married name, “Gonzalez”:

Rosen Gonzalez was married to a man named Gonzalez. They divorced in 2009. Rosen Gonzalez then added: “I'm sorry. I probably oversold myself. If you want to nail me to the cross go ahead, make me look foolish." — Jim DeFede (@DeFede) September 22, 2021

The interview happened on the second day of Hispanic Heritage Month, too:

Party chair Robert Dempster noted "the interview was on the second day of Hispanic Heritage Month.”

Another Dem, Maria-Elena Lopez told @CBSMiami adopting the last name of your Hispanic ex-husband, “does not give you the right to say you are Hispanic. It's insulting.” — Jim DeFede (@DeFede) September 22, 2021

She later apologized to “anyone that was offended”:

It is being reported that I have called myself Hispanic. Clearly, I misspoke. I am proud of my children who are Hispanic, and I am proud to have kept my hispanic married name. — KristenRosenGonzalez (@rosengonzalez) September 22, 2021

I am proud to speak Spanish fluently and am I proud of the relationship I have built with the Miami Beach Hispanic community.

Of course, none of that makes me Hispanic and I deeply apologize to anyone that was offended." — KristenRosenGonzalez (@rosengonzalez) September 22, 2021

