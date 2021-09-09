Robert Reich says, “Anyone curious about how America would do under full Republican rule needs only look at Florida or Texas”:

Anyone curious about how America would do under full Republican rule needs only look at Florida or Texas. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) September 8, 2021

This is apparently in relation to the upcoming recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom in California which, if he’s recalled and Republican Larry Elder wins, the state would not be under full Republican control anyway:

California: Vote no on the recall. The deadline to mail in your ballots is September 14. Please spread the word. https://t.co/9aHry9hwGB — Robert Reich (@RBReich) September 8, 2021

But he does make a good point. Let’s look at this in greater detail:

You know, there’s a reason why people are moving out of states that are fully under Dem control:

Imagine, if you will, living a dystopian nightmare world of inbound U-Hauls from New York and Californiahttps://t.co/xSX4pR544T — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) September 9, 2021

But it’s a mystery!

Explain why everyone is fleeing California to those places, you drooling hobgoblin. https://t.co/Jc8pneDaCX — TheAmishOne (@ThatAmish1) September 9, 2021

Since he is a former Secretary of the Treasury, we assume Reich gets the importance of this:

$1.26B in #VC flowed to South Florida in the 1st half of 2021, according to a new report, and 2H is off to a sizzling start. Get the lowdown here and download the report for data, trends, spotlights & more. https://t.co/0bdc7eBhih via @refreshmiami #miamitech #venturecapital — Nancy Dahlberg (@ndahlberg) September 9, 2021

Yeah, libs really are owning themselves on this one:

If the leftists who unironically liked this tweet really think Texas and Florida are so bad, why do they keep leaving their blue states to move there? https://t.co/HohNuSKsdi — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) September 9, 2021

Maybe he’s auditioning for a spot on Fox News?

Thank you, Robert, for making the primary point of the mainstream right. Last I checked, these states are growing rapidly, and not everyone moving in is a conservative. https://t.co/w6402PNmFP — Douglas Lukasik (@DouglasLukasik) September 9, 2021

“LMAO,” indeed:

Escaped California to Texas, absolutely wonderful here. Cheaper to live, more freedom, nicer people, more affordable housing LMAO — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) September 9, 2021

And, nope. He’s not making the point he thinks he’s making.

I don’t think he is making the point he thinks he is making. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/YD2yrWQTU9 — Caleb Rowden (@calebrowden) September 8, 2021

