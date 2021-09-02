Major flooding hit New York City, New Jersey and Pennsylvania overnight as the remnants of Hurricane Ida passed through the region with early reports of at least 7 dead:

#breaking now up to 7 dead in #NYC from Ida flooding. 2 people were killed in Jamaica, Queens when flood waters pushed in this wall on 183 St. Devastating. #abc7NY pic.twitter.com/UdFJ7OOfQ4 — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) September 2, 2021

An INSANE amount of rain fell with many records shattered:

A record setting report released by the National Weather Service put Central Park at 7.13” breaking the old record of 3.84” set in 1927.

Weather records have been kept in Central Park since 1869.

Newark received 8.41” of rainfall, breaking the old record of 2.22” set in 1959. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) September 2, 2021

Basically, it was Hurricane Ida without the wind:

Rain has ended in New York City.

That was Hurricane Ida minus the wind but with boatloads of deep tropical moisture partly courtesy of the Gulf of Mexico. pic.twitter.com/fnWYW7hmTd — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) September 2, 2021

Here’s the subway station in NYC at 28th Street and 7th Avenue:

And at Jefferson Street:

This looks more like a subway car wash than a subway station. This flooding has to be doing an incredible amount of damage to the NYC subway system. pic.twitter.com/bgtMbjiHvM — Mike Saccone (@mikesacconetv) September 2, 2021

Brooklyn looked like a lake:

Outside our apartment in Brooklyn right now as tropical storm Ida hits NYC. A legit river. Never seen it like this. Stay safe everyone. ❤️ #TropicalStormIda pic.twitter.com/QiMxRsZG4E — Jaymee Sire (@jaymee) September 2, 2021

And here’s Staten Island:

i think it might be time to save the staten island wetlands pic.twitter.com/fB55wCqal6 — smack cam! (@firelorddani) September 2, 2021

This guy better get a good tip:

Here’s *inside* one of the terminals at Newark airport:

And here’s the baggage area:

Not what the baggage room at Newark Liberty International Airport is supposed to look like. Flooding right now as Ida’s remnants move through the northeast. pic.twitter.com/fu70elSrhy — Gio Benitez (@GioBenitez) September 2, 2021

There a major worries this morning that the Schuylkill River will flood areas near Philadelphia:

Several submerged cars in Manayunk. This is off Main Street near the Schuylkill River Trail. @phl17 pic.twitter.com/c9q79TPxMx — Khiree Stewart (@khireephl17) September 2, 2021

And:

The Delaware River is expected to reach its highest water level in 10 years. Additionally, major flooding is forecast to occur along the Schuylkill at Norristown and at 30th Street in Philly. Follow our live coverage here: https://t.co/N2Qb8rOgWy pic.twitter.com/84pujQC9Cy — The Philadelphia Inquirer (@PhillyInquirer) September 2, 2021

Earlier, a major tornado touched down in Mullica Hill, NJ:

Tornado rips through Mullica Hill NJ, just devastating pic.twitter.com/mE3j6B0kCj — Anna McAllister (@annamactv) September 1, 2021

Multiple homes were destroyed:

JUST IN 🚨 Multiple houses completely destroyed after massive tornado in Mullica Hill, NJ pic.twitter.com/djC9KID1ur — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 1, 2021

And near Pittsburgh, students were rescued by boat after the school bus got stuck in floodwaters:

Forty students rescued by BOAT after school bus is overtaken by floodwater caused by remnants of Hurricane Ida https://t.co/SSFmGBOrmI — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) September 2, 2021

Ida should finally blow offshore later this morning:

Post-Tropical Cyclone #Ida Advisory 29: Post-Tropical Cyclone Ida Near Eastern Long Island Now Accelerating Northeastward Toward Cape Cod. Widespread Heavy Rainfall Will Continue to Wind Down From West to East Today Across Eastern New England. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 2, 2021

***

