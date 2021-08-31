White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about President Biden checking his watch during the dignified transfer ceremony on Sunday and, not surprisingly, she totally dodged and didn’t answer:

She also reiterated that President Biden knows what it means to lose a loved one, in reference to his son, Beau:

Have a watch:

Biden was criticized for talking about Beau during the ceremony so it’s strange that she would go to that again:

And Biden did bring up Beau at his speech today:

He really needs to stop this, as Charle C.W. Cooke rightfully points out:

