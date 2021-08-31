White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about President Biden checking his watch during the dignified transfer ceremony on Sunday and, not surprisingly, she totally dodged and didn’t answer:

Jen Psaki was asked at the WH briefing today about why Pres. Biden repeatedly looked at his watch during the dignified transfer. She never answered the question. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) August 31, 2021

She also reiterated that President Biden knows what it means to lose a loved one, in reference to his son, Beau:

Jen Psaki asked about Biden checking his watch during Dover ceremony She replies that Biden was “deeply impacted” by his meeting with family members and knows what it’s like to lose a loved one x — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 31, 2021

Have a watch:

Jen Psaki responds to criticism of Biden checking his watch during the dignified transfer of the fallen troops and Gold Star families' complaints of Joe Biden's conduct during private meetings: pic.twitter.com/xszjdmkKm9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 31, 2021

Biden was criticized for talking about Beau during the ceremony so it’s strange that she would go to that again:

Still can't get over this WaPo report that Biden "bristled" at a dad who just lost his son. https://t.co/jbyjMQuTeT pic.twitter.com/dqjw4q7lWO — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) August 31, 2021

And Biden did bring up Beau at his speech today:

Here we go! Joe Biden bringing up Beau Biden like he also died to an ISIS suicide bomber. Beau died from cancer at the age of 46. Comparing the two is nothing but an attempt to draw attention to himself and aim for pity. It's disgusting. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 31, 2021

He really needs to stop this, as Charle C.W. Cooke rightfully points out:

Mercifully, Joe Biden is not a Gold Star parent. He should stop talking like one. https://t.co/qttjRbmUtK — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) August 31, 2021

