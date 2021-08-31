There’s a story going viral right now about a number of dogs, including 51 service dogs, that were allegedly left behind in Kabul, Afghanistan with a number of charities, including the 501c3 called Veteran Sheepdogs of America, raising money to rescue the animals:

ABC 7 in Denver reported the service dogs were left behind at a shelter in Kabul by a security contractor:

Right now, the shelter is home to some 230 animals from four different rescues and a security contractor company that utilized bomb-sniffing dogs.

The shelter — Kabul Small Animal Rescue — was started by an American woman named Charlotte Maxwell-Jones:

An American woman in Kabul is scrambling to evacuate her Afghan staff and dozens of the rescue animals they care for. With the countdown to a full U.S. troop withdrawal just days away, she’s been ordered by the Taliban to leave.

For the last three years, Charlotte Maxwell-Jones, an archeologist turned animal activist, has worked in Afghanistan to care for the war-torn nation’s most vulnerable creatures.

And according to SPCA International, the dogs and their caretakers were not allowed to board a flight and they were released into the airport. As in, they’re just running around loose:

From SPCA International:

Here is what we know: In the end, the dogs and their caretakers were explicitly NOT allowed to board military aircraft, and numerous private charter aircraft were not granted access to the airport either. Charlotte was informed that most of the KSAR dogs had to be released into the airport on August 30 as the airport was evacuated – turning once rescued shelter dogs into homeless strays. They were not given access to the flight we had secured to transport them out of the country. They are within the airport in an area used for housing employees at the far end of the flight line.

SPCA International is attempting to determine how many dogs, if any, were rescued:

We haven’t been able to confirm the number of dogs released, nor can we confirm whether the U.S. Military evacuated the 46 working dogs that had been under KSAR’s care when they left. We are urgently pressing for more details, and while this is more difficult now that the U.S. military has completely evacuated Kabul, we refuse to give up.

And the plan now is to, somehow, re-rescue the animals once it is safe:

Moving forward, KSAR’s primary objective is to return to the airport– when it is safe and with the hope of Taliban cooperation–to try and retrieve or re-rescue the animals who were released at the airport. The situation at the airport remains very unsafe, but KSAR is hopeful their staff will be allowed to return to the airport at some point to try to save their dogs. During her departure from the airport on August 30, Charlotte requested the U.S. Military open the bags of dog food she was able to bring into the airport and scatter their contents in the area where the dogs had been released.

Now, as for the money raised. . .

Greta Van Susteren reported this morning that she was in touch with Maxwell-Jones and that she said @VetSheepdogsUS “is a scam”:

They have denied that:

The account also tweeted last night that a group connected to Glenn Beck had “decommitted” $600,000 in funding for the rescue:

But others who donated directly to Kabul Small Animal Rescue want to know what their money is being used for as well:

The last tweet from Kabul Small Animal Rescue asked for people to “PLEASE LET THE PROCESS WORK”:

We’ll keep you posted as soon as we learn more.

