A banner towed from an airplane that read, “JEW. I HAVE A QUESTION…” was spotted flying over Miami this weekend:

Plane just flew over Key Biscayne with banner that reads “JEW, I HAVE A QUESTION…” #BecauseMiami pic.twitter.com/99D25T5IFM — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) August 27, 2021

So, a hate crime?

A plane with a banner reading "Jew. I have a question…" was seen flying over Miami yesterday. At approx. 8pm it was then seen landing at North Perry airport in Pembroke Pines, FL. pic.twitter.com/PImwpjdv9F — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) August 28, 2021

Actually, no. It’s the opposite of hate which is love. . .

According to Local 10 News in South Florida, it was a marriage proposal:

Banner plane that some perceived as hate message was actually marriage proposal https://t.co/nuEd1iwUJB — Kristi Krueger (@KkruegerWPLG) August 31, 2021

And the woman’s nickname is “Jew”:

The banner and flight originated at Aerial Banner, Inc. at North Perry Airport, where they told Local 10 News’ Glenna Milberg it was actually a marriage proposal, like so many they do, and a woman nicknamed Jew raised no eyebrows until a call from the Anti-Defamation League. “It was like, ‘Wait, what? What are you talking about?’” said Milo Srkal Jr. with Aerial Banners, Inc. “And then after sitting back, thinking about it, reading a few things, and having things explained to us, it was like, ‘Oh my God.’”

And that’s the most Florida ending of all time.

