New models suggest Hurricane Ida is “poised to become a massive major hurricane” as it heads toward the Louisana coast, possibly making landfall as a Category 4 storm:

Hurricane Ida poised to become a massive major hurricane, rapidly intensifying over very warm Gulf of Mexico waters. Reliable models indicating central pressure consistent with at least Category 4.

ECMWF model Maximum wind gusts over water ~170 mph. pic.twitter.com/ezvHLcKDMn — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) August 27, 2021

Here’s the latest track:

4PM CT Ida Update – The time to act is NOW. Hurricane Ida is now forecast to make landfall as a category 4 hurricane. This will bring SIGNIFICANT impacts to Southern Louisiana and Southern Mississippi. No major changes to the track at this time, moved just a touch to the east. pic.twitter.com/MRIiBaHTFt — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) August 27, 2021

The Mayor of New Orleans has already ordered evacuations of people outside the city’s levee protection system:

BREAKING: The New Orleans mayor wants everyone who lives or works outside the city’s levee protection system to evacuate. Forecasters say Ida could be a major Category 3 hurricane on Sunday with top winds of 120 mph when it nears the U.S. coast. https://t.co/U2zPNSzIbx — The Associated Press (@AP) August 27, 2021

Landfall is expected Sunday night:

Mayor Cantrell says landfall for Hurricane Ida is expected Sunday but we could be seeing some effects late Saturday night. Mandatory evacuation for all areas outside levee protection system. "Threat levels may increase" — Sarah Ravits (@sravits) August 27, 2021

And the NFL canceled the Saints game for Saturday:

BREAKING via @AP: The Arizona Cardinals-New Orleans Saints preseason game set for Saturday has been canceled because of Hurricane Ida. — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) August 27, 2021

Over to you, President Biden. What’s the plan? Because this is an area still trying to recover from past storms:

In southwest Louisiana, is it no shock that the Biden administration has no plan, no strategy, and no real motivation to actually solve a problem. Blue tarps still cover the rooftops of home. Building are still in ruins in some places. Neighborhoods are uninhabitable. Why? — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) August 27, 2021

Gov. John Bel Edwards gave a briefing on the storm a few moments ago and also warned that it could make landfall as a Category 4 monster:

The storm is "rapidly intensifying and changing by the hour." There is likelihood this could be a Category 4 at landfall — Sarah Ravits (@sravits) August 27, 2021

And he warned that people have about 24 hours to get evacuated:

Expected to make landfall at Terrebonne and St Mary parishes on Sunday night. "I want to encourage everyone to know that by nightfall tomorrow [Saturday] you need to be where you intend to ride out the storm" — Sarah Ravits (@sravits) August 27, 2021

President Biden has already granted a federal emergency declaration:

Edwards yesterday declared that this is a state of emergency. President Biden approved the request today to put Louisiana under a federal emergency declaration. — Sarah Ravits (@sravits) August 27, 2021

“This will be a life-altering storm for those who aren’t prepared”:

Ben Schott of the National Weather Services: Winds could reach 140 miles per hour. "This is stronger than Laura. This will be a life-altering storm for those who aren't prepared." — Sarah Ravits (@sravits) August 27, 2021

They’re also warning cities far inland to prepare for hurricane-force winds:

With the speed of the storm coming in and its strength, we could have winds in excess of 100 mph hit inland in Mississippi and Louisiana. "Baton Rouge and Lafayette should also be prepared…You do not have to be near the center of this storm to have significant impacts" — Sarah Ravits (@sravits) August 27, 2021

And they’re predicting massive rainfall totals:

Schott says to prepare for pockets of 15-20 inches of rain. "With the rainfall that already happened today and tomorrow, on top of the effects of Ida itself, there could be significant river inland flooding." — Sarah Ravits (@sravits) August 27, 2021

The storm is moving fast which means everyone needs to prepare right now:

Edwards: "We don't have the normal time that we typically have to prepare for a hurricane of this magnitude" because it is moving so fast — Sarah Ravits (@sravits) August 27, 2021

And buses are being staged to help with the evacuation:

There will be more than 125 buses staged in Louisiana; the majority will be in the New Orleans vehicle staging area — Sarah Ravits (@sravits) August 27, 2021

Prayers up, Louisiana.

***