You just can’t make this up. . .

President Biden told people who have to evacuate because Henri, now a tropical depression, to wear a mask and “observe social distancing” if possible:

To those in Henri’s path: Don't forget that you may need to seek shelter while we’re still battling COVID-19 and the Delta variant. So wear a mask and try to observe social distancing. And to everyone across the country, don't get caught by the next storm. Get vaccinated now. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 23, 2021

Has the person who wrote this tweet ever been in a hurricane or tropical storm?

I'm sure that's what they're worrying about when a tropical storm is heading their way https://t.co/zt48sfNbBN — Logan Ratick (@Logan_Ratick) August 23, 2021

“Amazing”:

Maybe he wrote it himself?

This is so bizarre I'm thinking Joe might have actually written it. https://t.co/fAmIQ2Gq6o — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) August 23, 2021

But if he didn’t write it, that means one of his professional comms people did and that makes it even worse:

Don’t give him any ideas or he’ll suggest this for Kabul next:

More Joe:

Dear masses of people crushed up against the gates at the Kabul airport We have asked the Taliban to start checking vaccine passports & enforcing social distancing WTF is crazy Joe babbling about?

Did he get two tweets mixed up? https://t.co/L6r5sJ4yzn — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) August 23, 2021

***