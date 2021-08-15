Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi took to Twitter to commend President Joe Biden “for the clarity and purpose of his statement on Afghanistan” and she put the Taliban on notice, saying “the world is watching”:

The President is to be commended for the clarity of purpose of his statement on Afghanistan and his action. The Taliban must know the world is watching its actions. We are concerned about reports regarding the Taliban’s brutal treatment of all Afghans, especially women and girls. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 15, 2021

And she said the “U.S., the international community and the Afghan government must do everything we can to protect women and girls from inhumane treatment by the Taliban.”

The U.S., the international community and the Afghan government must do everything we can to protect women and girls from inhumane treatment by the Taliban. As we strive to assist them, we must recognize that their voices are important and respect their culture. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 15, 2021

Who wants to tell her that the Taliban is the Afghan government now?

Taliban official spotted in the presidential palace tells journo he spent 8 years in Guantanamo https://t.co/gyeeH78jOx — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 15, 2021

Her full statement here:

Congress shares the President's concern for Afghans who have assisted U.S. efforts in country. Most of all, we join the President in acknowledging the sacrifices of our men and women in uniform and their families. Read my full statement here: https://t.co/QFyrqTcuGe — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 15, 2021

This really is one for the tone-deafness record book:

Wait. This is the real, not parody Pelosi account? https://t.co/NxicSWsgUy — Rob Eno (@Robeno) August 15, 2021

Well, if the world is watching, that should do the trick!

"The Taliban must know the world is watching its actions." I guess that's why THEY'RE BROADCASTING VIDEO, you utter moron. https://t.co/RX66xdiGbN — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) August 15, 2021

"The Taliban must know the world is watching its actions." They do know. Do you not yet understand? https://t.co/zhvwAkj7Mp — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) August 15, 2021

Surely the Taliban has duly noted the Speaker's concerns and certainly must be concerned that the "world is watching" given their historic preoccupation with global opinion. https://t.co/g1KW156AKe — Fred Lucas (@FredLucasWH) August 15, 2021

Nancy Pelosi threatens the Taliban with being canceled. https://t.co/sv3u9avuVA — Stephen Taylor (@stephen_taylor) August 15, 2021

The #Taliban is a brutal regime full of human rights abusers. Do you really think they care that the "world" is watching their actions, Madam Speaker? In reality, the world is watching the heartbreaking consequences of President Biden's weakness. https://t.co/VGRcmqpHxB — Rep. August Pfluger (@RepPfluger) August 15, 2021

Maybe she missed the past 20 years?

Gosh, somehow the Taliban's purpose seems clearer. They endured 20 years of bullets and bombs, hard to think they'll shrink under the world's scornful gaze and stern words. https://t.co/C0gDf9lRcR — Chadoband (@chadgarland) August 15, 2021

And we KNOW if Donald Trump were president she and The Squad would already be drawing up impeachment charges:

If this exact scenario were unfolding under Trump, Pelosi would be drafting articles of impeachment, not commending the job done. https://t.co/iz0NabeTq8 — Joe Colangelo (@Itsjoeco) August 15, 2021

