Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi took to Twitter to commend President Joe Biden “for the clarity and purpose of his statement on Afghanistan” and she put the Taliban on notice, saying “the world is watching”:

And she said the “U.S., the international community and the Afghan government must do everything we can to protect women and girls from inhumane treatment by the Taliban.”

Who wants to tell her that the Taliban is the Afghan government now?

Her full statement here:

This really is one for the tone-deafness record book:

Well, if the world is watching, that should do the trick!

Maybe she missed the past 20 years?

And we KNOW if Donald Trump were president she and The Squad would already be drawing up impeachment charges:

