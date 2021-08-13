Apparently, voter fraud does exist after all.

From the Los Angeles Times on a developing story out of Compton, CA:

According to prosecutors, Galvan conspired with one of his primary opponents to get voters “from outside the council district to cast ballots in the race”:

Trending

Keep in mind, the numbers here are tiny:

But, still:

Both men pleaded not guilty and the next court date is on September 17:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Voter fraud