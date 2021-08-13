Apparently, voter fraud does exist after all.

From the Los Angeles Times on a developing story out of Compton, CA:

BREAKING: Compton City Councilman Issac Galvan and five others charged with conspiracy to commit election fraud. Prosecutors allege they manipulated the mail-in voting process, allowing improper ballots to be cast in Galvan's favor. Galvan won re-election by 1 vote. Story coming. — James Queally (@JamesQueallyLAT) August 13, 2021

According to prosecutors, Galvan conspired with one of his primary opponents to get voters “from outside the council district to cast ballots in the race”:

Prosecutors allege Galvan conspired with Jace Dawson, one of his opponents in an April primary for Galvan’s council seat, to direct voters from outside the council district to cast ballots in the race, according to the complaint.https://t.co/sLWxGrGcyZ — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) August 13, 2021

Keep in mind, the numbers here are tiny:

At least three improper ballots were counted in the runoff election, ultimately swinging the race, according to the complaint. Galvan raked in 855 votes while Andre Spicer tallied 854 ballots in a June runoff election, records show.https://t.co/sLWxGrGcyZ — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) August 13, 2021

But, still:

Full story w/ @LATvives Compton city councilman charged with election rigging, bribery in race decided by one vote https://t.co/zKPIusSCWA — James Queally (@JamesQueallyLAT) August 13, 2021

Both men pleaded not guilty and the next court date is on September 17:

Both men pleaded not guilty and their attorneys declined to comment outside the courtroom. Galvan saw my press credential though and briefly asked if I “reported for the Sheriff’s department,” and seemed kind of jovial before his lawyer ran over yelling. Next hearing is 9/17 — James Queally (@JamesQueallyLAT) August 13, 2021

