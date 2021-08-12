There’s a photo flying around of Gov. Ron DeSantis holding up a shirt that says, “YOUR MASK IS AS WORTHLESS AS JOE BIDEN” and as much as people from both sides might want it to be true. . .

. . .it’s a fake:

Trending

The actual photo is from the governor’s visit to Burger King HQ in Miami back in 2019 when America was fixated on the new chicken sandwich from Popeyes:

Ah, to think that one day we may return to those simpler days.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DeSantis