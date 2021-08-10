“Oh man” is right.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is reporting that Hershel Walker’s wife, Julie Blanchard, may have accidentally committed voter fraud when she voted absentee using her Georgia address in the 2020 election.

According to the report, the Walkers claimed a homestead exemption on their Texas home making the vote in Georgia “potentially illegal”:

Oh man. The call is coming from inside the house… Herschel Walker’s wife, who also lives in Texas, voted in Georgia using an absentee ballot. They have a homestead exemption for the Texas home. It’s potentially illegal. Great find by @markniesse! https://t.co/wb9UXbmDIi — stephen fowler (@stphnfwlr) August 10, 2021

Walker has said in the past that only legal ballots should count and that “anyone manipulating this election should be prosecuted”:

Nov. 4, 2020: Herschel Walker tweets: "Anyone manipulating this election should be prosecuted." Aug. 10, 2021: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Walker's wife, Julie Blanchard, voted illegally in Georgia last November while living in Texas.https://t.co/VWAULYTcHO — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 10, 2021

Lock her up?

Herschel Walker wants his wife locked up. Now THAT'S political commitment. https://t.co/3NJYJImo58 — Christian Christensen (@ChrChristensen) August 10, 2021

Blanchard reportedly told the paper that she thought she could legally vote anywhere she had a home:

Narrator voice: no, you cannot vote everywhere you have a home. “Play by the rules…..the American people demand ONLY LEGAL BALLOTS be counted. Anyone manipulating this election should be prosecuted,” Herschel Walker tweeted in November. 🧐https://t.co/wb9UXbmDIi pic.twitter.com/jAyvpFvoxB — stephen fowler (@stphnfwlr) August 10, 2021

And now Texas reporters are now questioning if she voted in her home state, too:

And this would become an even bigger issue if Walker decides to run for the U.S. Senate: