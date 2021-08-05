An insane traffic stop in the Bronx was caught on video after NYPD officers attempted to pull over this green Mercedes reportedly for “excessive tinted windows and because the driver was allegedly smoking marijuana.”

The driver of the Mercedes, however, had other ideas and he proceeded to ram his car into numerous others while the cops banged on his window with guns drawn but took no other action. He later drove onto the sidewalk and made his escape:

The car was later abandoned with no arrest made as of yet:

11 people were hurt and 7 cars damaged in the incident:

Welcome to de Blasio’s NYC, everyone: