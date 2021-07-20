As we told you on Monday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez got into with Sean Spicer where she unleashed her own definition of capitalism on the world.

ICYMI, here it is again:

Not sure if you know this Sean, but transactions aren’t capitalism. Capitalism is a system that prioritizes profit at any & all human/enviro cost. But fwiw our shop is unionized, doesn’t operate for profit,& funds projects like free tutoring, food programs,& local organizing.🌱 https://t.co/RPnMlg0mpS — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 19, 2021

Good try, but, “that is not capitalism”:

"Capitalism is a system that prioritizes profit at any & all human/enviro cost." That is not capitalism. https://t.co/QDpszOXTht — John Lee (@koreanforeigner) July 20, 2021

“What on earth is she talking about?

“Transactions aren’t capitalism” — what on earth is she taking about? Depends on the transaction I guess, but what socialists never seem to realize is that trade and markets are the state of nature and they’re fighting against that. https://t.co/mhvSR3kaFP — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 20, 2021

Maybe she tweeted this from her Tesla:

Hey 👋🏼 @aoc, finish your Starbucks, hop off of Twitter, set down your iPhone and use the Google search feature on your Tesla’s touch screen monitor to search for a better definition of capitalism. — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) July 20, 2021

just don’t Google it while your car is self driving and using GPS systems that ping satellites that wouldn’t exist without capitalism — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) July 20, 2021

Evergreen:

Redefining capitalism to own the capitalists. What a frigging idiot. https://t.co/zxSYmWj1Sn — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) July 20, 2021

And, don’t forget, she’s an economics major:

She was an econ major, right? Her university should be ashamed at this level of ignorance. https://t.co/K2ZeaO44At — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 20, 2021

Does Boston University offer refunds?

You really should reach out to @BostonCollege and demand a refund for your economics degree. https://t.co/YC8Qlo8iRo — Tom Knighton (@TheTomKnighton) July 20, 2021

Yet so many Dems agree with her:

In spite of the fact that she allegedly has a degree in economics, her definition of capitalism is based on internet memes. https://t.co/cDOGIYgEVI — Ari Krauss (@AriKrauss) July 20, 2021

We’re doomed:

If you weren’t convinced our higher education system was broken, look no further than AOC’s bachelor in arts degree in economics. https://t.co/ZznHbG9nU8 — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) July 20, 2021

***

