Breaking news from Axios:

A White House official and a staff member for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) have both tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the same reception last week, officials confirmed to Axios.

According to the report, both staffers were fully vaccinated and are mildly symptomatic:

Can we call it a superspreader event yet?

Trending

Imagine if Republicans did this:

Send them to Gitmo, just to be safe:

We joke, we joke but hopefully, the CDC is studying this to determine why there are so many breakthrough cases:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: