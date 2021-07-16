As we told you yesterday, Los Angeles County will reimpose its indoor mask mandate regardless of your vaccination status:

Los Angeles County will reimpose its indoor mask mandate this weekend regardless of your vaccination status https://t.co/HYtuXqDYx2 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 15, 2021

But the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department just told the Los Angeles County of Public Health to go pound sand and announced they will NOT be enforcing the mandate:

.@lapublichealth has authority to enforce a new mask order, but the underfunded/defunded will not expend our limited resources and instead ask for voluntary compliance. Read my full statement by visiting https://t.co/DVBvmRbFA9 pic.twitter.com/Je1nMerWrO — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) July 16, 2021

Statement from Sheriff Alex Villanueva:

Forcing the vaccinated and those who already contracted COVID-19 to wear masks indoors is not backed by science and contradicts the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (DPH) has authority to enforce the order, but the underfunded/defunded Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will not expend our limited resources and instead ask for voluntary compliance. We encourage the DPH to work collaboratively with the Board of Supervisors and law enforcement to establish mandates that are both achievable and supported by science.

A small victory for the actual science.

