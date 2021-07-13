It’s official.

Conservative radio host Larry Elder announced on Monday that he’s running for Governor of California in the upcoming recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom:

“Now things are getting interesting”:

Conservative finally have a candidate in the race:s

“Help is on the way, CA”:

It is a crowded field, however. From Fox 11:

Elder’s entry into the race immediately reorders a large GOP field that includes former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer; businessman John Cox, who was defeated by Newsom in 2018; state Assemblyman Kevin Kiley; reality TV personality and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner; and former U.S. Rep. Doug Ose. He also brings more celebrity sparkle to a race that has lacked a clear front-runner.

“Help me save this great state,” is a pretty good message though:

And he’s not apologizing for his past support of Donald Trump:

***

