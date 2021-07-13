It’s official.

Conservative radio host Larry Elder announced on Monday that he’s running for Governor of California in the upcoming recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom:

“Now things are getting interesting”:

Now things are getting interesting in California. LARRY! https://t.co/c0obMPt1JM — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 13, 2021

Conservative finally have a candidate in the race:s

Conservative voters will turn out for the recall if Larry Elder is on the ballot. The man is *loved* in California. https://t.co/J2xbThDBKi — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) July 13, 2021

“Help is on the way, CA”:

My friend @larryelder is running! Help is on the way, CA. https://t.co/Sa1ooaZeE1 — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) July 13, 2021

It is a crowded field, however. From Fox 11:

Elder’s entry into the race immediately reorders a large GOP field that includes former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer; businessman John Cox, who was defeated by Newsom in 2018; state Assemblyman Kevin Kiley; reality TV personality and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner; and former U.S. Rep. Doug Ose. He also brings more celebrity sparkle to a race that has lacked a clear front-runner.

“Help me save this great state,” is a pretty good message though:

I’m a business owner, talk show host, author, and a son of California. I won't continue to watch Gavin Newsom destroy our state. That's why I am running for Governor of California in the recall election on September 14. Help me save this great state.https://t.co/3HoJyXqsvI — Larry Elder (@larryelder) July 13, 2021

And he’s not apologizing for his past support of Donald Trump:

Conservative talk show host @LarryElder announces recall bid on radio: as a Republican, he does not apologize for supporting Trump last year. But "Gavin Newsom will not be running against Trump,'' he told listeners. "I'm my own man."

https://t.co/RYGkb96tBp — Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) July 13, 2021

