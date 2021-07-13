One day after calling on the RNC to boot chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis announced that she’s the one who is leaving the Republican party:

.@JennaEllisEsq: "I am leaving the Republican party until the Republican party comes back home to conservatives." pic.twitter.com/fAyIQD1Lrg — Newsmax (@newsmax) July 13, 2021

This is a continuation of her questioning why the RNC didn’t back her and Rudy Giuliani on their legal challenges to the 2020 election:

The RNC’s chief counsel admits that the GOP undermined the efforts to get to the truth about the 2020 election… while fundraising and pretending they backed Trump. 👀 https://t.co/piNGncWmON — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 13, 2021

One thing to note is that a spox for the RNC denied an earlier report in Business Insider that this even happened but now the WaPo is reporting it, too:

The most interesting part of this leak from the RNC to WaPo is that it confirms they and @GOPChairwoman knew about Riemer’s emails when they lied to @BusinessInsider and denied the story as false.#RonnaMustGo https://t.co/Fn6v3xBoDe — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 12, 2021

She added, “Conservatives are loyal to our principles and our country. Not a party that lies and plays politics”:

Conservatives are loyal to our principles and our country. Not a party that lies and plays politics. The RNC is learning that the hard way. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 13, 2021

The RNC is just “DNC-lite”?

The RNC is just DNC-lite — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 13, 2021

And she wants journos to ask McDaniel these three questions whenever they interview here:

Questions all real journos need to ask Ronna EVERY SINGLE INTERVIEW: ❓Why didn’t you fire Justin Riemer in Nov 2020 like you promised Trump? ❓Why did the RNC deny the Wolff story as false when you had the Riemer emails? ❓Where did the $200M raised for election integrity go? — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 13, 2021

