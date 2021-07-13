One day after calling on the RNC to boot chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis announced that she’s the one who is leaving the Republican party:

This is a continuation of her questioning why the RNC didn’t back her and Rudy Giuliani on their legal challenges to the 2020 election:

One thing to note is that a spox for the RNC denied an earlier report in Business Insider that this even happened but now the WaPo is reporting it, too:

She added, “Conservatives are loyal to our principles and our country. Not a party that lies and plays politics”:

The RNC is just “DNC-lite”?

And she wants journos to ask McDaniel these three questions whenever they interview here:

