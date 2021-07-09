Haiti is reportedly asking for U.S. troops to help stabilize the country in the wake of the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse:

REPORT: Haitian officials say have asked for U.S. forces to stabilize country. — NYT — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) July 9, 2021

According to the NYT, the troops would be used “to protect the port, airport, gasoline, and other critical infrastructure”:

BREAKING: Haitian Government Officials have requested U.S. military forces to protect the port, airport, gasoline, and other critical infrastructure to help stabilize the country following the assassination of Haiti’s President via @nytimes https://t.co/yrEgiJClei — Alex Plitsas 🇺🇸 (@alexplitsas) July 9, 2021

The U.S. is already sending people from the FBI and DHS to help in the investigation:

US plans to send FBI, Homeland Security officials to Haiti https://t.co/W7oNsL73Gf pic.twitter.com/vlrsyntRQf — New York Post (@nypost) July 9, 2021

But do the Haitians want U.S. troops on the ground? The Green Party says nope:

“The Haitian people clearly understood that the United States, the United Nations, and the Organization of American States were behind this. During these massive protests, they called for all of these Western powers to exit Haiti.” — Green Party US 🌻 (@GreenPartyUS) July 9, 2021

But the already bad situation before the killing is getting worse:

Haiti on the brink of chaos: Prisoners revolt and attempt to take over jail after assassination of president https://t.co/2CAJck3wcO — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) July 9, 2021

As for the investigation, two Americans were arrested in connection with the assassination:

Everything we know about the Americans arrested in connection with Haiti president’s assassination https://t.co/sF2uEcWtj2 — Indy World (@IndyWorld) July 9, 2021

From The Independent:

Two men who were believed to hold dual US-Haitian citizenship have been arrested in connection with the assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse, according to Haitian authorities. Haiti’s minister of elections and inter-party relations, Mathias Pierre, identified US citizens James Solages, 35, and Joseph Vincent, 55, as the two Americans detained following the killing.

They’re saying, however, that they were just translators:

Haiti judge claims two US 'mercenaries' arrested over assassination say they were hired as TRANSLATORS https://t.co/W65dFRZsBz — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) July 9, 2021

A number of Colombian nationals have been identified as well:

At Least 6 Suspects In Killing Of Haiti's President Confirmed As Colombian Nationals https://t.co/2sk2Ehwmij — NPR World (@nprworld) July 9, 2021

***