Never let a crisis go to waste, right?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez used the flooding that happened in New York City yesterday to pitch her Green New Deal, claiming her plan is the “blueprint to create millions of good jobs rebuilding infrastructure to stem climate change & protect vulnerable communities”:

Does it matter to her that only a few stations were actually affected?

Does it matter to her that the subway was up and running just hours later?

She’s also mad at the filibuster:

New York has had a Dem governor since January 1, 2007. Maybe one of them should have addressed this particular dip in the highway before today?

It is maintained by the state, after all:

There is none and she knows it:

And yet, she persists:

Win a low turnout primary in one of the bluest districts in America, that’s how:

Why won’t Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema help NYC?!

***

