Welcome to the (much more expensive) party, pal. . .

Much to the chagrin of the White House and the alleged 16-cent savings on this year’s 4th of July cookout, Vox explains that “it’s not your imagination” and “things are getting more expensive”:

It’s not your imagination. Things are getting more expensive. https://t.co/VdlNAEspGB — Vox (@voxdotcom) July 8, 2021

You don’t say!

And would it kill them to put “inflation” in the headline?

There’s a word for it, you hacks. in·fla·tion

/inˈflāSH(ə)n/ 1. ECONOMICS

a general increase in prices and fall in the purchasing value of money. https://t.co/IGliIpYRXZ — For America (@ForAmerica) July 8, 2021

We expect this is why:

Republicans and independents rank inflation as their top concern about the U.S. economy, while for Democrats, it was wages, a new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll finds. Just 4% of Republicans said wages were their top concern. https://t.co/wJEH6YLr8o — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) July 1, 2021

We expect they’ll double-down on this:

But we would like the White House to answer it:

Jen Psaki, call your office. https://t.co/WVmjM2UDqY — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 8, 2021

