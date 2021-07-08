This takes us back to the days of outrage at Oberlin College, where students made the news by accusing the school’s cafeteria of serving culturally “disrespectful” food. The school’s food service company came under fire from foreign students: “This uninformed representation of cultural dishes has been noted by a multitude of students, many of who have expressed concern over the gross manipulation of traditional recipes.”

Don’t even get Diep Nguyen of Vietnam started on the traditional Banh Mi Vietnamese sandwich, which was served on ciabatta bread instead of a crispy baguette.

Now the Washington Post is letting us know that we should stop calling dishes “exotic,” as it reinforces xenophobia and racism.

The problem, in a nutshell:

Democracy dies in crap like this.

