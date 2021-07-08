Climate envoy John Kerry was spotted maskless while walking trough Boston Logan International Airport on Monday morning, via the Washington Free Beacon:

What rules? He's @JohnKerry PHOTOS: John Kerry Flouts Mask Mandate at Airport

via @FreeBeacon https://t.co/uo7iod0fx4 — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) July 7, 2021

And here’s Rep. Lauren Boebert calling out the climate hypocrite on his new virus hypocrisy:

When Iranian asset John Kerry isn’t spewing carbon on private jets, he’s flouting the mask rules in airports. By the way, the Senate never confirmed him to his fake position. pic.twitter.com/9BCTZU6wJJ — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 8, 2021

Keep in mind, it’s a pattern with this guy:

For the second time, former U.S. Secretary of State and current climate czar John Kerry has been spotted ignoring federal airport mask mandates. https://t.co/pYgjeB4Zy7 — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) July 8, 2021

Remember this?

@TheTNStar Exclusive: Biden’s @ClimateEnvoy John Kerry, took off his mask as he settled into a book in his first-class seat just before takeoff today on an @AmericanAir flight Boston to DC. He was not eating, nor drinking. He was simply flaunting Biden’s mandatory mask policy. pic.twitter.com/t1wDq9OtxD — ReporterMcCabe (@NeilWMcCabe2) March 17, 2021

He denied he had his mask off for that photo, but “if” he did, “it was momentary”:

Feels like there’s some St. Patrick’s day “malarkey” afoot on Twitter. Let’s be clear: If I dropped my mask to one ear on a flight, it was momentary. I wear my mask because it saves lives and stops the spread. It’s what the science tells us to do. — Special Presidential Envoy John Kerry (@ClimateEnvoy) March 17, 2021

Or, more likely, he’s just a hypocrite who refuses to live by the same rules he’s endorsed for us little people.

Let’s be clear: John Kerry says it’s ‘malarkey’ that he wasn’t wearing a mask on his flight https://t.co/GLN9sYjnpg — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 18, 2021