Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Mayor Dean Trantalis, last heard from turning an awful traffic accident into a terror attack without any evidence, announced that the city has “formally accepted tonight a proposal from @elonmusk’s @boringcompany to build an underground transit system between downtown and the beach”:

Fort Lauderdale formally accepted tonight a proposal from @elonmusk's @boringcompany to build an underground transit system between downtown and the beach. Other firms have 45 days to submit competing proposals. This could be a truly innovative way to reduce traffic congestion. pic.twitter.com/R7Bh2NPVnl — Mayor Dean J. Trantalis (@DeanTrantalis) July 7, 2021

In other words, this is the “Marge vs. the Monorail” episode from “The Simpsons” come to life:

He says the city can use the company’s underground system in Las Vegas as a guide:

This represents an innovative approach to addressing traffic congestion and transit needs in 21st century America. Boring Co. is off to a successful start in Vegas with its system there and could help us overcome the frequent traffic on the main routes to the beach. /end pic.twitter.com/lNFwoYcQbA — Mayor Dean J. Trantalis (@DeanTrantalis) July 6, 2021

Um, who wants to tell him why Las Vegas is slightly different geologically than South Florida? In Vegas, the tunnel is 40-feet below street level:

In South Florida, this means building a tunnel AND then sealing that tunnel from the water table:

Florida houses don't have basements because of the water table, and yet … https://t.co/7cuuil70SR — Steven Lemongello (@SteveLemongello) July 7, 2021

You CAN build a tunnel in the area — there’s one to the port in Miami, for example — but it’s way more expensive to do so:

Fort Lauderdale sits on top of the equivalent of geological Swiss cheese and much of it could be underwater by 2100 https://t.co/fwEQzzNlIl — Brian Kahn (@blkahn) July 7, 2021

The tunnel, as proposed, would have to go under the city, then under expensive homes, then under the Intracoastal Waterway, and then arrive at the beach? Sounds legit:

Mother Jones editor-in-chief calls it “the dumbest, most wasteful idea ever”:

This is the dumbest, most wasteful idea ever. You know what speeds congestion? Buses, light rail, bike lanes. https://t.co/liIN8eBDT2 — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) July 7, 2021

Paging Gov. Ron DeSantis:

florida needs adult supervision, man https://t.co/FjA2elwWJo — Christopher Hooks (@cd_hooks) July 7, 2021

