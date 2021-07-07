Khalid bin Salman, the brother of Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, met with senior State Department and Pentagon officials in D.C. on Tuesday:

According to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, they would discuss the death of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi:

Oh, really?

So, did these top officials *really* bring up Khashoggi’s death?

According to the Washington Post, it was KBS who set Khashoggi up in the first place:

The Biden administration kept his visit a secret, too:

KBS posted photos of himself with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley:

So, you didn’t talk about Khashoggi?

And we eagerly await journos and Dems to be as angry with the Biden administration as they were with Trump. Some examples:

They’re such hypocrites:

***

