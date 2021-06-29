Welp.

The company ImmunaBand is getting a lot of press lately over its bracelets to prove you’ve been vaccinated:

Prove you're vaccinated with this ImmunaBand bracelet https://t.co/vsZ4W9SNhN pic.twitter.com/Mc7ikZWHYe — New York Post (@nypost) June 28, 2021

So far, they’re targeting business owners:

If you're a business owner, we know you care deeply about the safety of the people you serve. #ImmunaBand easily identifies employees who have been fully vaccinated. Learn more about ImmunaBand for Business at https://t.co/UjxVRTUofA #GetVaccinated pic.twitter.com/nze5CuhieZ — ImmunaBand (@ImmunaBand) June 28, 2021

And look how fashionable it is!

From the New York Post, “The ImmunaBand Vaccination Band is now on sale for just $17.95 and could allow you to more quickly get back to the pre-pandemic life we’ve been missing”:

‘The ImmunaBand Vaccination Band is now on sale for just $17.95 and could allow you to more quickly get back to the pre-pandemic life we’ve been missing.’ Except, I don’t remember these in pre-pandemic life… https://t.co/2fAY79iDdT — Gary Chappell (@GaryChappellDE) June 28, 2021

“How about no?”:

Andrew Yang, who proposed something similar, was just soundly defeated in the NYC mayoral primary:

Let’s just say the reaction to the bracelet has not been so great:

I’d rather poke hot pins in my eyeballs. https://t.co/Xp3i5okYBO — Jim Osman (@EdgeCGroup) June 28, 2021

And:

Watch for yourself: “The only secure way to take your vaccine card with you and share it with whoever you like!”

