Police in Arvada, Colo. confirmed on Friday that it was an officer who shot and killed Good Samaritan Johnny Hurley on Monday after Hurley had just shot and killed a gunman who had shot and killed another Arvada police officer:

NEW: Arvada Police confirm an APD officer shot and killed Good Samaritan Johnny Hurley during Monday's Olde Town shooting. #9NEWS — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) June 25, 2021

According to the police, Hurley was holding the attacker’s AR-15 when he was shot by the responding officer:

Johnny Hurley was fatally shot after killing an attacker who had gunned down a police officer near Denver. Four days after the shootings, police say it was another officer who killed Hurley, who was holding the assailant's AR-15 rifle at the time. https://t.co/XebA9VOfRn — The Associated Press (@AP) June 25, 2021

From the AP:

DENVER (AP) — Johnny Hurley was hailed by police as a hero for shooting and killing a gunman they say had killed one officer and expressed hatred for police in a Denver suburb. But when another officer rushed in to respond and saw Hurley holding the suspect’s AR-15, he shot Hurley, killing him, police revealed Friday. The disclosure helped clarify what happened on Monday when three people — Hurley, Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley and the suspected gunman, Ronald Troyke — died in a string of shootings in the historic downtown district of Arvada, an area with popular shops, restaurants, breweries and other businesses about 7 miles (10 kilometers) northwest of downtown Denver.

The Arvada Police earlier in the week called Hurley and hero and acknowledged more lives would have been lost if not for his actions:

3/3 sought out to kill Arvada police officers. We cannot release any documents related to the open investigation at this time.

If not for the heroic actions of Mr. Hurley and Arvada Police Officers on that day, more innocent lives would have been lost. — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) June 23, 2021

However, no details were released on “any interactions between Hurley, the Good Samaritan, and the officer who killed him”:

APD's account of Monday's shooting, released after 4pm on Friday, does not detail any interactions between Hurley, the Good Samaritan, and the officer who killed him, simply saying, "The officer shot him." — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) June 25, 2021

Police says Bessley was ambushed by Troyke:

APD says less than an hour before Officer Beesley was killed, the gunman's brother called asking for someone to check on his brother, saying he was going to "do something crazy." Minutes later, Beesley was dispatched to a suspicious person report in Olde Town. — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) June 25, 2021

APD says Officer Beesley was ambushed and shot by Ronald Troyke before he had the chance to reach for his weapon. APD says the gunman then shot out windows in nearby patrol cars, shot into the air, then went to his vehicle, retrieved the AR and went to Olde Town Square. — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) June 25, 2021

And that’s when Hurley stepped in:

Witnesses say the Good Samaritan, Johnny Hurley, came out of the Army Navy Surplus store where he was shopping and shot and killed the gunman. APD says Hurley then picked up the gunman's AR-15 and was killed by an officer. — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) June 25, 2021

A GoFundMe has been set up to benefit Hurley’s family:

We will never forget John Hurley. ❤️ On Monday, John didn't hesitate to put himself in danger, immediately responding to an active shooter and potentially saving the lives of others in Arvada. He is a true Colorado hero. Donate to Hurley's family: https://t.co/oDDtsF7dq1 pic.twitter.com/vsdpMbu0wO — Colorado Senate Republicans (@ColoSenGOP) June 26, 2021

And one for the fallen officer:

For those wishing to make donations, the only official donation site for the fallen officer is: https://t.co/LNdJKfKMb9 — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) June 21, 2021

