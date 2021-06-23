Meanwhile, at the southern border, migrant families are now being given these helpful signs to help them through airports on their way to new destinations.

“Please help me, I do not speak English”

“What plane do I need to take?”

“Thank you for your help 😀”

From Fox News’ Bill Melugin:

Well, that’s one way to end cramped conditions in border detention facilities: Fly them to Baltimore!

If this happened under the Trump administration, the late-night comics would have a field day with it:

But since it’s the Biden administration, crickets:

