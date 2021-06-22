In other news, TRUMP WINS AGAIN.

From the Washington Post: “Federal judge tosses most claims against Trump, Barr and U.S. officials in clearing of Lafayette Square”:

Federal judge tosses most claims against Trump, Barr and U.S. officials in clearing of Lafayette Square https://t.co/yjKn2x2b5J — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 21, 2021

These lawsuits were brought by the ACLU, Black Lives Matter and others:

A U.S. judge has dismissed most claims filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of D.C., Black Lives Matter and others who in lawsuits accused the Trump administration of authorizing an unprovoked attack on demonstrators in Lafayette Square last year. https://t.co/jGhxvCt853 — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 21, 2021

It wasn’t a complete victory, however:

A judge narrowed lawsuits accusing the Trump administration of abusing its power to disperse a protest outside the White House in 2020, saying claims of a conspiracy to clear Lafayette Square for Donald Trump’s walk across it were “simply too speculative.” https://t.co/nJRGdOZPV5 — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 22, 2021

Full ruling here:

Fascinating decision: fed'l judge dismisses virtually all claims against Trump, Barr & other fed defendants over clearing of Lafayette square protestors (a narrow sliver of a 1st am claim survives); permits some claims against DC/Va officials to go forward https://t.co/gg25Qxt2j8 — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) June 22, 2021

We’re already seeing libs attack Judge Dabney Friedrich who was appointed by Trump and confirmed by the Senate 97–3, so she had the near support of Dems at the time:

Trump- appointed judge of course https://t.co/UlQrsOcAm3 — Simon Schama (@simon_schama) June 22, 2021

Why did Dems vote for this woman then?

Why is #Trump sweating no federal charges against him? Here’s a first hint: he owns so much of the federal judiciary he appointed! “Federal judge tosses most claims against Trump, Barr and U.S. officials in clearing of Lafayette Square.” https://t.co/vlk9i2Aj2g — David A. Andelman (@DavidAndelman) June 22, 2021

“You need evidence” and “as the judge notes, facts”? Imagine that!

You might not like this ruling, but whatever the allegation (like Wuhan Lab or election fraud), you need evidence and, as the judge notes, facts: Federal judge tosses most claims against Trump, Barr and U.S. officials in clearing of Lafayette Square https://t.co/INIfGkPfFQ — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) June 22, 2021

***