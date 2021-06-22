It’s primary day in New York City where Dems are going to the polls and using ranked-choice voting for the first time (what could go wrong?) to pick the next mayor.

As expected, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez put far-left Maya Wiley as her No. 1 pick:

But she ranked Scott Stringer at No. 2:

This would be the same Scott Stringer facing a number of sexual misconduct allegations:

Trending

The authenticity of the clip was confirmed by “sources close to AOC”, by the way:

So she stayed silent for weeks but admits this now?

What a hypocrite she is:

So much for #MeToo:

Oh, is this no longer important?

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AOCScott Stringer