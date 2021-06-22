It’s primary day in New York City where Dems are going to the polls and using ranked-choice voting for the first time (what could go wrong?) to pick the next mayor.

As expected, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez put far-left Maya Wiley as her No. 1 pick:

Today’s NYC To Do List:

✅ Wake up 🌞

✅ Head to the bodega for coffee and a sandwich ☕️

✅ Rank @MayaWiley #1 for Mayor 🗳 https://t.co/hrSlJMKKrZ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 22, 2021

But she ranked Scott Stringer at No. 2:

.@AOC says she ranked @scottmstringer second for mayor because of his strong policy proposals. Please rank your ballot and get out and vote today. pic.twitter.com/kR7E1nzPW8 — Tyrone Stevens (@TyroneCStevens) June 22, 2021

This would be the same Scott Stringer facing a number of sexual misconduct allegations:

NEWS:@AOC ranks Scott Stringer #2 citing strong policies.

Incomplete clip from Stringer spox, but in it, she cites "a lot of stuff going on in the race," perhaps alluding to the two decades old allegations of sexual misconduct Stringer has fiercely denied. https://t.co/vwwi3dMUmR — Henry Rosoff (@HenryRosoff) June 22, 2021

The authenticity of the clip was confirmed by “sources close to AOC”, by the way:

Also, all due respect to Twitter user @HumanityMATH who first posted the clip, but in this era of deep fakes and craziness, I did confirm this with sources close to AOC. It's legit. Shout out to @HumanityMATH — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) June 22, 2021

So she stayed silent for weeks but admits this now?

.@AOC says she ranked Stringer #2. A push by progressives to do this could have made a difference several weeks ago, unclear how it plays last minute https://t.co/muz7uRpW6e — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) June 22, 2021

What a hypocrite she is:

Stringer takes donations from the Trump family, said "All Lives Matter" on the anniversary of Eric Garner's death, told real estate executives that he only moved left for the primary, and backtracked on defunding the police. pic.twitter.com/3zWcHnphL9 — Rank Andrew Yang #1 (@HumanityMATH) June 22, 2021

So much for #MeToo:

And I'm sure most of us here know about his sexual harassment allegations: https://t.co/qv9MWCpNnu — Rank Andrew Yang #1 (@HumanityMATH) June 22, 2021

Oh, is this no longer important?

It’s time we say it: New York politics has an enormous misogyny problem. It has far-reaching consequences. In NYC our Governor, Mayor, Council Speaker, and Queens Dem Boss are all powerful white men. That’s not an accident. It’s a culture. #MeToo https://t.co/TB7f6BKNKC — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 8, 2018

***