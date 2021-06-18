Rep. Ted Lieu challenged the Catholic Church to deny him communion over his political views including his support for abortion:

Dear @USCCB: I’m Catholic and I support: -Contraception

-A woman’s right to choose

-Treatments for infertility

-The right for people to get a divorce

-The right of same sex marriage Next time I go to Church, I dare you to deny me Communion. https://t.co/bUmiyJ8TtH — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 18, 2021

This was in response to a new report saying U.S. Catholic bishops “approved the drafting of a document that many hope will rebuke Catholic politicians including President Joe Biden for receiving Communion despite their support for abortion rights”:

U.S. Catholic bishops approved the drafting of a document that many hope will rebuke Catholic politicians including President Joe Biden for receiving Communion despite their support for abortion rights. https://t.co/qf72sfufXK — The Associated Press (@AP) June 18, 2021

We’ll note that the reporting on this has been pretty crappy:

They did not pass anything. There was no proposal on communion. They passed an action item moving forward on drafting a statement. This isn't "crow's ear" level of Catholic illiteracy from the Gray Lady, but it's up there. https://t.co/xl3fzwfg64 — Christine "Go Donate Blood" Rousselle ❤️‍🔥 (@crousselle) June 18, 2021

Lieu also called these bishops “hypocrites”:

Dear @USCCB: I’m Catholic and you are hypocrites. You did not tell Bill Barr, a Catholic, not to take communion when he expanded killing human beings with the death penalty. You are being nakedly partisan and you should be ashamed. Another reason you are losing membership. https://t.co/kpIYRolnHD — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 18, 2021

Let’s just say this isn’t going over very well with Catholic conservatives we follow:

Then you’re not actually Catholic. Signed, a woman that went through nearly a decade of licit fertility care and still knows she’s a sinner unworthy of the Eucharist except by the great mercy of Christ. https://t.co/GYYwbd2ohn — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) June 18, 2021

And:

The Eucharist is a privilege, not a right you are entitled to. You are boasting about how you are not in communion with the Church, yet you insist on receiving the Body and Blood of Christ and affirming that you are in communion with the Church. I don't get it. https://t.co/GyVD4OD46j — Christine "Go Donate Blood" Rousselle ❤️‍🔥 (@crousselle) June 18, 2021

Right?

"Dear @USCCB: How dare you try to hold me to the tenets of the faith I profess to belong to?" https://t.co/aDHsQ4K0kl — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) June 18, 2021

“Challenging God to own the cons”:

Challenging God to own the cons 👀 https://t.co/wZ1LIuNoz8 — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) June 18, 2021

It is a pretty bold move:

I'm not religious but I'm in awe of the … gall? Guts? https://t.co/j49fV5mOaa — Robert VerBruggen (@RAVerBruggen) June 18, 2021

But what is he going to do about it if he is denied communion?

We expect this is where he’s headed:

Is Ted Lieu going to sue the church over this? (Yes that's exactly what they are going to try and do) — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 18, 2021

Good luck with that.

***