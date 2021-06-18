Rep. Ted Lieu challenged the Catholic Church to deny him communion over his political views including his support for abortion:

This was in response to a new report saying U.S. Catholic bishops “approved the drafting of a document that many hope will rebuke Catholic politicians including President Joe Biden for receiving Communion despite their support for abortion rights”:

We’ll note that the reporting on this has been pretty crappy:

Lieu also called these bishops “hypocrites”:

Let’s just say this isn’t going over very well with Catholic conservatives we follow:

And:

Right?

“Challenging God to own the cons”:

It is a pretty bold move:

But what is he going to do about it if he is denied communion?

We expect this is where he’s headed:

Good luck with that.

***

