Gov. Gret Abbott just signed “a fiscally conservative Texas budget” but he did veto one small part of it. . .

. . .he vetoed the part that funds the GOP-controlled legislature:

Welp.

“Texans don’t run from a legislative fight, and they don’t walk away from unfinished business. Funding should not be provided for those who quit their job early leaving their state with unfinished business and exposing taxpayers to higher costs for an additional legislative session. I therefore object to and disapprove of these appropriations.”:

But it sounds like this will affect staffers and not the actual lawmakers:

Texas Dems are pissed, to say the least:

And they’re exploring their legal options:

***

