In SCOTUS news today, the Justices upheld the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act in a 7-2 ruling with Trump-appointed justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett siding with the majority:

Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act (aka "Obamacare") by a 7-2 vote. Conservatives Roberts, Thomas and two Trump appointees – Kavanaugh and Barrett – voted with the liberals #ACA #Obamacare #SCOTUS — West Wing Reports (by Paul Brandus) (@WestWingReport) June 17, 2021

Wow. We remember when basically every Dem said the exact opposite during ACB’s confirmation hearing:

Does anyone else remember when Democrats insisted that putting ACB on the court was absolutely going to gut the ACA, and "ramming her through" was so that she could rule on California v. Texas? Even though every legal RWer said she wouldn't do that?https://t.co/wZMgfXaJ2S — Charles Fain Lehman (@CharlesFLehman) June 17, 2021

With that said, here are the Top 10 wrong takes from back then just to remind everyone how wrong they were at the time.

No. 1: Sen. Mazie Hirono:

Sen. Mazie Hirono to @jaketapper before the Barrett hearings started: “They want her on that court to hear the ACA case…so that she can strike it down. That is her view on the ACA. This nominee poses a clear and present danger…to the health care of nearly 20m Americans” pic.twitter.com/1yHJLGY9Su — Christian Schneider (@Schneider_CM) June 17, 2021

No. 2: Former Sen. Claire McCaskill:

Forgotten in our anger over the confirmation of Barrett is Mitch adjourning the Senate immediately after. No Covid relief as hospitalizations surge upward. They have time to ram through a justice to overturn ACA and Roe v Wade but no time to look after a raging pandemic. VOTE — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) October 27, 2020

No. 3: Sen. Chuck Schumer:

Every senior in America and everyone on Medicare needs to know this: We already knew Judge Barrett is ready to end the ACA and rip health care from millions. Now she’s refusing to even say that Medicare is constitutional! Democrats are fighting for the 65 million on Medicare. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 14, 2020

No. 4: Sen. Chris Murphy:

1/ Republicans are suddenly trying to pretend that their rush to confirm Amy Coney Barrett isn't about ACA repeal. They are lying. I've put together in one thread the story of their 10 year plan to get rid of the ACA. It all leads to this moment. Please read the whole thing. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 12, 2020

No. 5: Jennifer Rubin:

We are supposed to believe Barrett didn't know Trump was seeking to appoint judges who would strike down ACA??? This is disingenuous — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 13, 2020

No. 6: Elizabeth Warren:

Amy Coney Barrett will work to gut Roe v. Wade and the ACA, taking away health care coverage from millions of Americans—including those with pre-existing conditions. And make no mistake: Trump is counting on her to swing the Supreme Court in his favor when he loses this election. pic.twitter.com/cTpOHgintZ — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 26, 2020

No. 7: Sen. Ed Markey:

Sen. Ed Markey ahead of vote to confirm judge Barrett: “It’s becoming clear that we have a binary choice. We can have the Affordable Care Act or we can have Amy Coney Barrett … we can have the ACA or we can have ACB, but we can’t have both." https://t.co/1Ch3QNwnTU pic.twitter.com/bqgInrtLJe — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 26, 2020

No. 8: Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse:

Despite Amy Coney Barrett claiming she has no agenda, Sen. Whitehouse exposed Trump and the GOP for using this nomination to reverse Roe v. Wade, marriage equality, and the ACA pic.twitter.com/V5mb0vfc2i — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 13, 2020

No. 9: Robert Reich:

Don't let Trump get away with saying he wants to protect people with pre-existing conditions. For four years he's actively tried to end such protections — in Congress, in his budget, in administering the ACA, and now in ramming through Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) October 13, 2020

And No. 10: Joe Biden: