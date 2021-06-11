Anti-gun activist David Hogg vs. a cicada, everyone:

A cicada landed on me yesterday and I threw my phone 10 feet – it landed screen down- on a staircase I can not wait for this to be over — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) June 11, 2021

Both the phone and cicada survived the encounter:

My phone survived with a few scratches- as did the cicada — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) June 11, 2021

Why didn’t he just, you know, flick it off?

one landed on me I flicked it off https://t.co/KsIwSoSDmd — BuffyLegallyBae (@Buffyinnyc) June 11, 2021

They’re ugly, but harmless:

Cry baby. https://t.co/hRAs7cyzDp pic.twitter.com/J3GNpWMn3E — Skull King His Eminence Pope J Dolla Sign the 1st (@JDollaSignShow) June 11, 2021

And too bad he nuked his pillow company:

If only he had a pillow to cry into. https://t.co/5zTZKkEHb2 — New Jenn™️ (@nogooddeed2) June 11, 2021

Yeah, good luck with that:

These are the people coming for your guns lol https://t.co/HvovnC1Yq1 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) June 11, 2021

From the “Greatest Generation” storming the beach at Normandy to getting scared by an insect in 77 years:

This reminds me that just 5 days ago we commemorated the D-Day landings. https://t.co/Xv3NncacWq — (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) June 11, 2021

***