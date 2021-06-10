Rep. Elise Stefanik, now the No. 3 Republican in the House, posted this photo with former President Trump on Wednesday captioned with, “One team. SAVE AMERICA”:

She also took a shot at NYT editorial board member Mara Gay who said she found “dozens of American flags” she saw on cars decorated with Trump swag “just disturbing.”

“And we proudly love our American flag,” she tweeted ahead of the meeting:

She also raised $250,000 at the event:

Let the triggering begin!

