Former NYPD Captian, NYC mayoral candidate and militant vegetarian Eric Adams called out his opponent, Kathryn Garcia, “food czar” during the pandemic, for including chicken nuggets in the emergency assistance:

It’s a tight race with Adams in the lead (if this poll is to be believed):

Is NYC ready for a mayor who will take away their chicken nuggets?

“What a monster”:

The COVID-19 food program did include vegetarian options for anyone who wanted them:

Adams also wants the other candidates to meditate every morning:

Yes, we are seeing who these candidates really are:

