It’s Pride month, which means major brands are out in force letting you know where they stand on LGBTQ+ rights. Like BMW, for example:

But here’s the official BMW account for Saudi Arabia:

What cowards. Mercedes Benz did the same thing:

As did the NFL:

Microsoft’s Xbox, too:

From game developer Bethesda:

Add McKinsey & Company to the list:

Bain & Company, too:

They should call it “Profits over Pride” month:

