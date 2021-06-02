It’s Pride month, which means major brands are out in force letting you know where they stand on LGBTQ+ rights. Like BMW, for example:
But here’s the official BMW account for Saudi Arabia:
What cowards. Mercedes Benz did the same thing:
As did the NFL:
Microsoft’s Xbox, too:
From game developer Bethesda:
Add McKinsey & Company to the list:
Bain & Company, too:
They should call it “Profits over Pride” month:
