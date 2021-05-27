Elderly Vermont socialist and champion of the Green New Deal is under fire over his “diva” travel demands reported in a new book titled, “Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Trump” by Politico’s Edward-Isaac Dovere:

Democratic Socialist Bernie Sanders has a long list of diva demands when it comes to his travel: book https://t.co/cI8tQ4USmR — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 27, 2021

First up is private jet travel, which Bernie is apparently quite fond of. Via Fox News:

“Charter flights were a revelation to him. He would always be a little embarrassed pulling into the private terminals, but boy, did he get a kick out of not worrying about being late for a flight that couldn’t take off without him,” Dovere wrote regarding Sanders.

“By the beginning of 2017, his staff had put together a document laying out his minimum requirements for the kind of aircraft he’d require if asked to go on trips beyond his regular route back and forth between Vermont and Washington. Couldn’t be too cramped. Couldn’t get too bumpy.”

YOU have to fly commercial and worry about your carbon footprint? Bernie? Well, HE travels like his nemesis Jeff Bezos:

Jeff Bezos is the richest guy on the planet. He's gotten $86 billion richer since the start of the COVID pandemic. Does he really need $10 billion from Congress for space exploration? — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 26, 2021

Bernie also demanded 60-degree hotel rooms:

Book reveals Bernie's hotel demands: King-size beds and 60-degree rooms https://t.co/qEraiNm74g pic.twitter.com/q7H7FpasK4 — New York Post (@nypost) May 27, 2021

Now, this does sound pretty good to us:

I’m 100% with Bernie Sanders on cold hotel rooms. Most of the big hotels have a hard time getting cold rooms while piling their beds with overstuffed comforters that make you feel like you’re sleeping under a hen. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) May 27, 2021

But, if you recall, one aspect of fighting climate change is that we just can’t keep our homes at “72 degrees at all times.” From then-President Obama in 2008:

In 2008, Obama called on Americans to “lead by example” on global warming. “We can’t drive our SUVs and eat as much as we want and keep our homes on 72 degrees at all times … That’s not leadership,” Obama said. https://t.co/5RuqqDrdGY — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) August 23, 2019

They just have a different set of rules from the rest of us.

***