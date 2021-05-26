Los Angeles has opened its “first sanctioned tent encampment” to help the homeless but some worry the cost is too high:

Well, yes, $2600+ per tent does seem on the high side:

Trending

This does include services and food, however, which still seems high for what’s delivered. From NPR:

While the per-tent cost covers services, meals, sanitation and staffing, some are concerned that the city is investing too much in short-term Band-Aids over long-term solutions.

And it’s more than the cost of a studio or one-bedroom apartment:

Your government at work:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: homelessLos Angeles