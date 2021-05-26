Los Angeles has opened its “first sanctioned tent encampment” to help the homeless but some worry the cost is too high:

Los Angeles has opened its first sanctioned tent encampment to help provide meals, showers, security and other services for people experiencing homelessness. But some advocates worry about the high cost of the program.https://t.co/ugYag4HZIx — NPR (@NPR) May 26, 2021

Well, yes, $2600+ per tent does seem on the high side:

$2,600 per month, per tent for the homeless in Los Angeles. Government funded.

You read that correctly.https://t.co/ISTaEtaURr — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 26, 2021

This does include services and food, however, which still seems high for what’s delivered. From NPR:

While the per-tent cost covers services, meals, sanitation and staffing, some are concerned that the city is investing too much in short-term Band-Aids over long-term solutions.

And it’s more than the cost of a studio or one-bedroom apartment:

$2,663 a month per tent is significantly more than most studio and one bedroom apartments in Los Angeles. The homeless industrial complex is getting rich and has zero interest in solving homelessness. https://t.co/M79hsr7H3t — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) May 26, 2021

Your government at work:

This is what happens when you put the government in charge of fixing the homelessness problem that they are partially responsible for creating with their stupid policies…. tents that cost more than actual apartments https://t.co/6gJFEl3d71 — baemy 🐐 (@politicsofamy) May 26, 2021

***