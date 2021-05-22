Here’s the latest on the ongoing audit of votes in Maricopa County, Arizona. . .

Dem Sec. of State Katie Hobbs is now threatening to “de-certify” $6.5 million of voting machines used by the county because the equipment was handed over to auditors:

.@SecretaryHobbs has threatened to de-certify @MaricopaVote equipment subpoenaed to #AzAudit. The equipment was leased to the county at a cost of around $6.5 million in 2019. Read the letter in full here:https://t.co/gf8N30AwnH — The AZ – abc15 – Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) May 20, 2021

Is this retribution? How does the audit permanently render the machines uncertifiable?

This equipment was accessed by amateur, uncertified “auditors” with zero transparency. I support election integrity, and therefore can’t support the continued usage of these machines. https://t.co/pwjQjpnkWp — Secretary Katie Hobbs (@SecretaryHobbs) May 20, 2021

There is an indemnification agreement in place signed by GOP Senate President Karen Fann for matters just such as this:

Important reminder: GOP Senate President @FannKfann signed an agreement indemnifying Maricopa County from the cost to procure new equipment. https://t.co/clwik8G4aO — Ben Giles (@ben_giles) May 20, 2021

So, if these machines *really* are no longer usable — and that’s a big if — state taxpayers will be on the hook for the new machines:

Looks like the state will be paying, but it’s taxpayers either way: https://t.co/Rt5xnAQcmd — Joel Edman (@joeledman) May 20, 2021

In other news, Maricopa County sent a litigation hold demand letter to the state Senate over the ongoing disagreement on whether a county election database was deleted or not:

BREAKING: Maricopa County requests litigation hold on all Senate election audit-related materials.

LETTER: https://t.co/GXoKR5bGmF — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) May 21, 2021

We told you about this earlier in the week:

NEVER MIND? Maricopa County auditors now admit the election database was not deleted https://t.co/IBqgZ0kvFw — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 19, 2021

This letter certainly suggests that a lawsuit could be on the way:

To summarize – the auditors need to preserve everything because a lawsuit could be happening #fox10phoenix — Matt Galka Fox 10 (@MattGalkaFox10) May 21, 2021

Full letter here:

In first official sign that Maricopa County supervisors are considering suing Arizona Senate, county attorney sends letter to Senate President asking them to retain all audit communications and documents. You know, just in case. Full letter here: https://t.co/XlzJnGk8bZ — Jen Fifield (@JenAFifield) May 21, 2021

The letter specifically references this tweet — that is still up — accusing the county of “spoliation of evidence”:

The letter specifically mentions this tweet from the @ArizonaAudit about the deleted databases. It also mentions a letter sent to the DOJ from @mattgaetz @mtgreenee @DrPaulGosar @RepAndyBiggsAZ “asserting the false claim” about the deleted databases https://t.co/iJJEhmkqis — Matt Galka Fox 10 (@MattGalkaFox10) May 21, 2021

The state Senate maintains that the database was, indeed, deleted and that earlier statements were taken out of context:

1/2) Statement from Ben Cotton of Cyfir: My testimony on May 19th before the AZ Senate is being taken out of context by some media outlets. To confirm: the “Databases” directory on the EMS Primary Server WAS deleted containing the voting databases. — Maricopa Arizona Audit (@ArizonaAudit) May 19, 2021

2/2) I was able to recover the deleted databases through forensic data recovery processes. We are performing data continuity checks to ensure that the recovered databases are usable. — Maricopa Arizona Audit (@ArizonaAudit) May 19, 2021

But the county stands by its assertion that the auditors just didn’t understand how to access the data properly and there was never any deleted database:

A spokesperson with @MaricopaVote has told me that the county is standing by their technical document and that no data was deleted off the server. — The AZ – abc15 – Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) May 20, 2021

So, if there is a lawsuit, this claim will be central to it:

Here's the casus belli (if lawsuit happens). The county is standing firm on his position that no data was deleted from the EMS server. pic.twitter.com/hUKIBGOmuV — The AZ – abc15 – Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) May 22, 2021

The audit is set to resume on Monday, May 24.

