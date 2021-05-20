Anti-gun activist and Harvard student David Hogg said on Cenk Uygur show on Wednesday that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene should NOT be allowed to own a gun because of her run-ins with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:
After her recent interaction w/ AOC, @davidhogg111 tells @cenkuygur that Rep. @mtgreenee shouldn’t be allowed to own firearms.
“I don’t think somebody like Marjorie Taylor Greene — who is clearly unstable — should have access to a weapon like an AR15, or any weapon, period.” pic.twitter.com/vfWpiebzxn
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 19, 2021
What other parts of the Constitution should not apply to Greene because Hoggs doesn’t like her?
"My political opponents are clearly unstable and we should ban them from their Second Amendment rights." https://t.co/X7MHYpFLz2
— Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) May 20, 2021
“Clearly unstable,” he says:
When did @davidhogg111 get his degree in psychology? #JunkNews https://t.co/yDxNUWRIhK
— Todd Hallidy (@ToddHallidy) May 20, 2021
And what’s going on with that shirt?
David Hogg looks like “Peter Brady” in Hawaii…but dorkier https://t.co/tMWofE2HWO pic.twitter.com/lbygjyMpzm
— Amy (@RestingTwitFace) May 20, 2021
He also wants Greene expelled from Congress:
MTG needs to be expelled
— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) May 20, 2021
Good luck with that, Dems:
.@mtgreenee – And that’s why I have a resolution to expel you. #ExpelMarjorieTaylorGreene #Accountability https://t.co/vOW27coYYN
— Jimmy Gomez (@JimmyGomezCA) May 20, 2021
