Anti-gun activist and Harvard student David Hogg said on Cenk Uygur show on Wednesday that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene should NOT be allowed to own a gun because of her run-ins with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

After her recent interaction w/ AOC, @davidhogg111 tells @cenkuygur that Rep. @mtgreenee shouldn’t be allowed to own firearms. “I don’t think somebody like Marjorie Taylor Greene — who is clearly unstable — should have access to a weapon like an AR15, or any weapon, period.” pic.twitter.com/vfWpiebzxn — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 19, 2021

What other parts of the Constitution should not apply to Greene because Hoggs doesn’t like her?

"My political opponents are clearly unstable and we should ban them from their Second Amendment rights." https://t.co/X7MHYpFLz2 — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) May 20, 2021

“Clearly unstable,” he says:

And what’s going on with that shirt?

He also wants Greene expelled from Congress:

MTG needs to be expelled — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) May 20, 2021

Good luck with that, Dems:

***