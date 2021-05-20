A couple of days ago we made fun of a Washington Post journo who decided it would be a good idea to turn some of the cicadas he found in his backyard into tacos:

'Tasted kinda nutty': Washington Post blue-check shows readers how to make cicada tacos https://t.co/H73xN85BYy — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 16, 2021

So, what does this journo think about his meal after reading this article in today’s Washington Post?

A fungus is turning some cicadas into sex-crazed “salt shakers of death” https://t.co/qbAFz1nnw5 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 20, 2021

The fungus is making their genitals literally fall off:

A fungus that emits a kind of amphetamine is infecting some cicadas and causing their genitals to fall off — while prolonging their sexual stamina and making them want to obsessively mate with everyone.https://t.co/Wc5cpskrFR — NPR (@NPR) May 20, 2021

And, somehow, once they lose their genitals that’s when they get really horny:

World’s best kicker to lede: “… and now lacking butts and genitals — the bugs try to mate like crazy.” https://t.co/AqvIGFYFCB — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) May 20, 2021

Don’t feel sorry for the bugs, though. Apparently they’re not in any pain when their butts fall off:

"Everybody's having a good time while they're infected," one forest pathologist said. "So I don't imagine there's much pain — maybe a desire to listen to the Grateful Dead or something like that, but no pain." — NPR (@NPR) May 20, 2021

You know, maybe it wasn’t such a good idea after all to eat bugs you just find in your yard but what do we know:

Went for a walk. Gathered some cicadas. Send your best recipes! (I can’t believe I am serious and may still chicken out.) pic.twitter.com/h4OT1rbMze — Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR) May 15, 2021

