Albert Watkins, attorney for Jacob Chansley aka the “QAnon Shaman,” gave an absolutely bonkers interview to the liberal Talking Points Memo where he outlined the “blame Trump” defense he will apparently employ to defend his client:

“A lot of these defendants — and I’m going to use this colloquial term, perhaps disrespectfully — but they’re all f*cking short-bus people,” Watkins told TPM. “These are people with brain damage, they’re f*cking retarded, they’re on the goddamn spectrum.”

“But they’re our brothers, our sisters, our neighbors, our coworkers — they’re part of our country. These aren’t bad people, they don’t have prior criminal history. F*ck, they were subjected to four-plus years of goddamn propaganda the likes of which the world has not seen since f*cking Hitler.”

Of note, he’s the same guy that defended the McClosekys in Missouri:

