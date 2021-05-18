In honor of tax day on Monday, Twitchy favorite Mary Katharine Ham shared this absolutely outrageous story about how she once made an appointment for in-person help from the IRS only to have the IRS employee connect her with phone support once she was there face-to-face.

MKH writes, “I once made an in-person assistance appt, which IRS discourages, but I waited 2 mos to get appt, went to a dreary, near-empty gov’t office, was called by number to a stall. A person walked in, picked up the phone, called tax assistance number for me, & handed me the receiver”:

I once made an in-person assistance appt, which IRS discourages, but I waited 2 mos to get appt, went to a dreary, near-empty gov’t office, was called by number to a stall. A person walked in, picked up the phone, called tax assistance number for me, & handed me the receiver. 😂 https://t.co/vYbboDyzHa — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 18, 2021

This is hilarious . . . and awful:

This is the greatest story I've ever heard. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) May 18, 2021

And totally expected of our government:

The most far-fetched satire of government bureaucracy couldn't have written better. https://t.co/MEP9xs2q17 — Brian Garst (@BrianGarst) May 18, 2021

That's so very government. — Polly Karr (@karr_pe) May 18, 2021

Others report the same experience:

Same thing happened to me. I had to drive 90 miles to get to my appt. I had tried by phone initially but the hold time was 288 hours. — 🇺🇸speppers69🇺🇸 (@speppers69) May 18, 2021

It’s like watching a pile of our tax dollars burn in a bonfire:

I wasn’t even that mad bc it was so perfectly theatrically ridiculous, I was at least entertained. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 18, 2021

It’s entertaining, but that’s about all it is:

Honestly, I couldn’t even be as ragey as I should have been because it was such a theatrically ridiculous confirmation of my priors. You gotta laugh. pic.twitter.com/fKouH9qmRC — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 18, 2021

***