Meanwhile, in New York City. . .

And, yes, it’s real:

holy shit is that real? — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) May 18, 2021

New Yorkers, please get vaccinated to make this stop:

he's going to keep doing comedic bits at these press conferences if you don't get vaccinated. you can stop him anytime by just getting the shot pic.twitter.com/i6R91UtddB — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) May 18, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets aren’t even on board with the mayor’s latest shenanigans:

I think, no matter what our political leanings are, that we can all agree … no. https://t.co/uJjnn8v4Tq — NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) May 18, 2021

And he’s literally become the, “How do you do, fellow kids?” meme in real life:

how do you do, fellow kids? https://t.co/s9u2W4jONj — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) May 18, 2021

***