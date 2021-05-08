President Joe Biden, when asked on Friday why he still wears a mask inside despite being fully vaccinated and among others who’ve been fully vaccinated, said that “when we’re inside, it’s still good policy to wear the mask”:

"When we're inside, it's still good policy to wear the mask."@JoeBiden, who is fully vaccinated, defended wearing a mask inside.

https://t.co/ou16pXZ58H — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 7, 2021

This is “COMPLETELY anti-science”:

Biden says it's "good policy" to continue wearing masks indoors after you've been vaccinated. To be very clear, this is COMPLETELY anti-science. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 7, 2021

Even CNN’s Brian Stelter called out the president for it. From his Reliable Sources newsletter:

The point is: A huge, nationwide reassessment of risk is underway. For example, a White House reporter (I couldn’t tell which one) posed this question to President Biden on Friday: “You walked out to the podium with your mask on. Why do you choose to wear a mask so often when you’re vaccinated and you’re around other people who are vaccinated?” His answer: “When we’re inside, it’s still good policy to wear the mask.” It’s also obvious that Biden is trying to model safe behavior. But it’s just as important when he models what vaccinated people can do safely — as he did by stepping off Air Force One without a mask on Thursday. It’s a signal to vaccinated people of what they can do now, and to the unvaccinated of the benefits of getting the shots…

Watch for yourself:

President Biden is asked why he wears a mask “so often” despite being vaccinated and being around others who are vaccinated. Biden says, “Because when we're inside, it's still good policy to wear the mask.” pic.twitter.com/x2GQFjO84K — The Recount (@therecount) May 7, 2021

Stelter also quoted from a Shep Smith interview of Dr. Scott Gottlieb where he said we can safely start getting rid of indoor mask mandates right now:

Questions about indoor mask mandates are increasingly on the table, as well. CNBC’s Shep Smith asked Dr. Scott Gottlieb on Thursday, “When do you think the CDC can have a meaningful conversation about lifting the mask mandates indoors?” Shep seemed surprised when Gottlieb answered, “I think we can do it right around now. I think we should start lifting these restrictions as aggressively as we put them in.” His rationale: “We need to preserve the credibility of public health officials to perhaps re-implement some of these provisions as we get into next winter, if we do start seeing outbreaks again.”

Now, it’s nice and all for journos like Stelter to FINALLY catch up to what normal people have been doing safely for months, but they’re still not calling out his hypocrisy as hard as they should be.

Because if Biden *really* believes it’s good policy to wear a mask inside and it’s safe to go without one outside, he should, you know, be consistent and not be seen doing the exact opposite like when he visited the Carters last week:

And here’s a ludicrous photo from today’s “Jobs Cabinet meeting” where some fully-vaccinated members are back in two masks while others are in just one:

My Jobs Cabinet and I are hard at work making sure the working people of this country — the middle class — are no longer left out in the cold. We’re going to make sure they get to share in the benefits of a rising economy with the American Jobs Plan. pic.twitter.com/OCtwZ4fnWa — President Biden (@POTUS) May 7, 2021

And once everyone went outdoors, only the speakers took their masks off:

Members of @POTUS’s Jobs Cabinet say they had a good meeting with Biden on his infrastructure plan. @SecRaimondo said they discussed funding for the bipartisan CHIPS Act. @SecretaryPete said the focus is on competitiveness and noted there’s bipartisan support for infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/fRn9V4IlfF — Jenny Leonard (@jendeben) May 7, 2021

VP Kamala Harris had a mask on when she was with the fully-vaccinated cabinet members. But no mask while greeting Mexico’s president. It’s like it’s just random:

.@VP hosts virtual bilateral meeting with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to build on the partnership between the two counties pic.twitter.com/ECf0e5xlNB — Sabrina Singh (@SabrinaSingh46) May 7, 2021

But the charade continues.

***