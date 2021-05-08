President Joe Biden, when asked on Friday why he still wears a mask inside despite being fully vaccinated and among others who’ve been fully vaccinated, said that “when we’re inside, it’s still good policy to wear the mask”:

This is “COMPLETELY anti-science”:

Even CNN’s Brian Stelter called out the president for it. From his Reliable Sources newsletter:

The point is: A huge, nationwide reassessment of risk is underway. For example, a White House reporter (I couldn’t tell which one) posed this question to President Biden on Friday: “You walked out to the podium with your mask on. Why do you choose to wear a mask so often when you’re vaccinated and you’re around other people who are vaccinated?” His answer: “When we’re inside, it’s still good policy to wear the mask.”

It’s also obvious that Biden is trying to model safe behavior. But it’s just as important when he models what vaccinated people can do safely — as he did by stepping off Air Force One without a mask on Thursday. It’s a signal to vaccinated people of what they can do now, and to the unvaccinated of the benefits of getting the shots…

Watch for yourself:

Stelter also quoted from a Shep Smith interview of Dr. Scott Gottlieb where he said we can safely start getting rid of indoor mask mandates right now:

Questions about indoor mask mandates are increasingly on the table, as well. CNBC’s Shep Smith asked Dr. Scott Gottlieb on Thursday, “When do you think the CDC can have a meaningful conversation about lifting the mask mandates indoors?” Shep seemed surprised when Gottlieb answered, “I think we can do it right around now. I think we should start lifting these restrictions as aggressively as we put them in.” His rationale: “We need to preserve the credibility of public health officials to perhaps re-implement some of these provisions as we get into next winter, if we do start seeing outbreaks again.”

Now, it’s nice and all for journos like Stelter to FINALLY catch up to what normal people have been doing safely for months, but they’re still not calling out his hypocrisy as hard as they should be.

Because if Biden *really* believes it’s good policy to wear a mask inside and it’s safe to go without one outside, he should, you know, be consistent and not be seen doing the exact opposite like when he visited the Carters last week:

And here’s a ludicrous photo from today’s “Jobs Cabinet meeting” where some fully-vaccinated members are back in two masks while others are in just one:

And once everyone went outdoors, only the speakers took their masks off:

VP Kamala Harris had a mask on when she was with the fully-vaccinated cabinet members. But no mask while greeting Mexico’s president. It’s like it’s just random:

But the charade continues.

***

