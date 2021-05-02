During an interview on CNN this morning, White House adviser Anita Dunn would not commit to schools opening fully in the fall:

Senior presidential adviser Anita Dunn said on Sunday that the unpredictable nature of the coronavirus pandemic makes it impossible for the Biden administration to say for certain whether or not schools could be reopened this fall https://t.co/mZnvCQDwh9 pic.twitter.com/L315srlPQX — The Hill (@thehill) May 2, 2021

Watch for yourself:

Anita Dunn, an adviser to the President, says that schools should probably reopen in September if people continue to get vaccinated, adding that it is not absolute because "it's an unpredictable virus." #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/VzvykrW7sB — CNN (@CNN) May 2, 2021

How are they so bad at communication?

wh back to hedging on reopening schools this fall https://t.co/cCkiuF2aFS — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) May 2, 2021

Of note, you may remember Dunn from her time in the Obama Whtie House praising Mao:

Remember when Anita Dunn worked for Obama, and there was a firestorm because she praised Mao? Now that more people understand wokeness as a Cultural Revolution, maybe stuff like that could be considered a clue. https://t.co/uYPyJAWHQF — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) May 2, 2021

“Curious at what point the self-appointed party of science is going to actually follow the science”:

Anita Dunn echoing President Biden earlier this week, the science shows kids should be in school so they “probably” will be by September. Curious at what point the self-appointed party of science is going to actually follow the science 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/C1snbcLoBR — Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) May 2, 2021

Yes, but it’s not a sane world . . . at leat not in blue states:

In a sane world, @JoeBiden would have already fired Anita Dunn for embarrassing the administration by spouting such nonsense on TV. Schools never should’ve closed, that was worse for society than coronavirus ever could’ve been. It’s anti-science lunacy. https://t.co/boN4xHckMA — Bob Brigham (@BobBrigham) May 2, 2021

Schools should be fully opened right now:

What people? Isn't that why teachers got priority vaccination alongside doctors and cancer patients? https://t.co/H1ojrZT0I9 — Holden (@Holden114) May 2, 2021

And, note, how she won’t give any metrics on this. Just “vague positions”:

Why won't anyone pin these people down and insist they give specific metrics they're using, at the very least? I mean, I believe schools should have been open full time no matter what a long time ago. But at least don't let officials get away with these vague positions. https://t.co/HzcBvur1ML — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) May 2, 2021

Leadership from President Biden? He’s still wearing his mask outdoors:

Insanity. Zero leadership from the President. https://t.co/21DvhlguUT — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 2, 2021

***