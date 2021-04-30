Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said at an event today that, “When we envision travel for the next 50 years, the train should be a common sense option. The rumble of rails. The freedom of looking out your train window should once again be known to be as all-American as the open road”:

Um . . .

Well, he did promise to be pro-train as Transportation Secretary:

But back when Buttigieg was running for president, he said he had to take private jets from place to place because the “common sense” train or driving option just wasn’t fast enough:

In other words, YOU have to travel by train with all the inconveniences that entails. THEY will still travel by private jet.

And it is good to see people from all political sides mocking him over it:

