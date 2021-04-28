The Washington Post reported this morning that the Biden administration is expected to announce a ban on menthol and other flavored cigarettes:

And there’s a chance they’ll mandate manufacturers reduce the amount of nicotine in cigarettes to nonaddictive levels:

There’s an April 29 deadline for the menthol ban decision:

You know, there *are* other things they could be focusing on right now:

And what could go wrong?

In this regard, the ACLU is warning that there are “serious racial justice implications” surrounding a ban:

***

