As we just told you, the CDC just eased its mask guidance for use outdoors which means we turn to indoor mask mandates:

With that said, CDC Dir. Walensky just admitted that you don’t need them indoors if you’re fully vaccinated as they’re “largely to protect unvaccinated from other unvaccinated folks”:

In other words, health experts have been lying all along that they’re worried about vaccinated people transmitting the disease?

GOODBYE MASKS!

***

