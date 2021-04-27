As we just told you, the CDC just eased its mask guidance for use outdoors which means we turn to indoor mask mandates:

Mandated indoor mask use is the story now… https://t.co/e024FaWcH1 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 27, 2021

With that said, CDC Dir. Walensky just admitted that you don’t need them indoors if you’re fully vaccinated as they’re “largely to protect unvaccinated from other unvaccinated folks”:

CDC's Dr. Walensky says guidance for fully vaccinated people to wear masks indoors/mass gatherings is largely to protect unvaccinated from other unvaccinated folks who may be there (given difficulty distinguishing vaccinated people from those that aren't) — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) April 27, 2021

In other words, health experts have been lying all along that they’re worried about vaccinated people transmitting the disease?

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says those who are vaccinated should wear masks indoors “largely to protect others and really to protect the unvaccinated.” pic.twitter.com/6YtuZdNQC1 — The Recount (@therecount) April 27, 2021

GOODBYE MASKS!

“Vaccinated people do not carry the virus — they don’t get sick,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow. That’s “not just in the clinical trials, but it’s also in real-world data.” https://t.co/0h9inaNiH1 — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) April 27, 2021

***